No space for complacency in ongoing battle against Covid-19

Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy is urging people not to become complacent in relation to social distancing and hand hygiene standards despite an easing of Covid 19 restrictions this week. Senator Murphy welcomed the fact that the country was moving into phase one of a detailed plan to ease restrictions across the country but he issued a word of caution particularly as the incidence rate of Covid19 in counties Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath and Cavan still remains high.

“From the beginning of this week on May 18, we have seen hardware shops reopening and people can meet in small groups of friends and family outdoors. But we must remember that even when four people who don't live together meet outdoors, they must still maintain social distancing and keep at least two metres apart.

“The travel limit also remains at 5km for phase one, and people are advised to avoid all unnecessary journeys,” said Senator Murphy.

“It is great to see people being able to visit places like Strokestown Park, Lough Key and Sliabh Bán for exercise and enjoying the outdoors but it’s important that people still adhere to social distancing guidelines. Considerable progress has been made in recent months to flatten the curve and we don’t want to undo all the good work now and I would be fearful that complacency would set in so I would urge people to keep adhering to the guidelines. Unfortunately, Covid 19 will be with us for some time so social distancing is now the new normal,” said Senator Murphy.

“I also welcome the fact that a number of businesses have re-opened this week and I commend the efforts of so many employers in making efforts to secure the safety of workers in the workplace from Covid-19 infection but this is only possible through collaborative efforts of employers and employees and we must all work together to tackle Covid 19,” concluded Senator Murphy.

