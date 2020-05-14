Sixth class children in Longford must be given opportunity to say goodbye to their school communities

Sixth class children in Longford and across the country must be given opportunity to say goodbye to their school communities, according to Catherine Martin TD, Green Party Education spokesperson and Deputy Leader.

Deputy Martin said: “This crisis has been extremely difficult time for children of all ages, but it is particularly acute for those who are coming to the end of primary school.

“Sixth class children across the country are missing rites of passage such as their final sports day, the last school tour as a sixth class group, and their graduation ceremonies. They are being deprived of the opportunity to say goodbye to classmates whom they have sat beside for eight years, before moving on to different secondary schools.

“The Minister for Education should work with stakeholders – schools, parents, children and communities – to ensure that sixth class children have an opportunity to return to their school to say goodbye to their school communities and to mark the end of their time in primary school with a graduation ceremony.

“We need to ensure that this landmark event of progressing from primary to secondary school is marked and celebrated by students, their families and their school communities.”