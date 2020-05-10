Troy welcomes new protocols for employers and workers on dealing with Covid-19

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Robert Troy has welcomed news of planned protocols for businesses and employees returning to work in the coming weeks.

Under the proposal safety measures including no-handshake policies, temperature testing and contact logs to facilitate contact tracing are set to be introduced to businesses across the country.

Deputy Troy said: “This document is welcome and one which Fianna Fáil has been calling for. It is imperative that businesses are supported to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, while being able to protect their employees too.

“The economy needs business open and we have to start working towards this, while not compromising the mammoth efforts of so many in last number of months. Some measures will need capital investment and specific supports should be available to help businesses getting back on their feet.

“Employers hoping to reopen in the coming weeks are advised in the document to develop a Covid-19 Business response plan, and to address the potential level of risk and to formulate procedures for responding to suspected cases. I think every business hoping to reopen will take the adequate steps necessary to make sure their staff will be protected.

“Businesses need to get back to work and so we all have a part to play here to make sure they can do so in a safe environment,” concluded Deputy Troy.

