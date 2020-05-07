Hike for Hope launched by Scouting Ireland Volunteers to raise much needed funding for Pieta House

Local communities along with local scout groups across the country have long supported the annual Darkness into Light event to raise funds for Pieta House.

The mission of Pieta House is to ‘support people and communities in crisis by providing freely accessible, professional services to all’.

An essential service right now more than ever, and yet with the COVID-19 restrictions in place it will mean that the opportunity to raise vital funds through the Darkness into Light walk will not happen until later in the year.

When Darkness into Light began nearly a decade ago, a small group of Scout volunteers across the country began to marshal at the events and as this important event grew, the support from Local scout and other community groups grew.

A small group of volunteers from Scouting Ireland considered ways that they could continue to support Pieta House and Hike for Hope was the result. They are endeavouring to raise critical funds for Pieta house by Hiking for Hope and they are appealing to their communities to continue that vital support by either participation or sponsorship.

The challenge is straightforward, donate to the gofundme page, choose a virtual hike or trail to do within the 5km radius restrictions of your home and share it on social media using the hash tag #hikeforhope and then complete Hike for Hope between May 8-10.

People can take on Hike for Hope as an individual or as part of a team and several teams have already committed to doing Mount Everest between them over the weekend. Friends and family have been donating in aid of people already signed up to Hike for Hope and it’s hoped that by the weekend we will have reached €10,000 in donations.



Hike for Hope has recently been endorsed by Mayo GAA 4 times All Star Colm Boyle, Kieran McGrath Corofin and County Galway Player, Mayo GAA Cora Staunton 4 times All Stars, Evan Hadnett the drummer with Walking on Cars with many more people lined up to generously lend their support to this great cause before the weekend.

Having worked out the number of steps it would take to climb to the Summit of some of the highest mountains in Ireland and the world, members of the public are being challenged to pick a mountain and walk the equivalent steps over this weekend (8 – 10 May), within their 5 km radius.

The distance in steps of some of Ireland’s most popular trails have also been calculated so everyone can do their bit for Pieta while getting important exercise and having fun!

Those taking part in the challenge can complete their steps on their stairs, in their back garden or within their locale.

To ‘climb’ to the Summit of Mount Everest, at 8,848 metres high, would be the equivalent of 44,240 steps or walking 3,160 steps of stairs.

To ‘summit’ Ireland’s highest peak, Carrauntoohil, would take 5,190 Hike for Hope steps or 371 steps of stairs.

A more leisurely virtual stroll of the 5.5km Ticknock trail will be 7,216 steps while the 90km Ballyhoura Way at 90km would be 118,080 steps.

The organisers of Hike for Hope have said that they have always been inspired by the work of Pieta and have been grateful for the supports and services made available in our communities.

Simply choose a hike and complete the steps over the weekend in your own time and at your own pace.

Hike for Hope is open to everyone; all ages, all abilities can take part and anyone who does not want to hike for hope can support it by donating in the name of someone doing it.

Simply donate and choose your hike of choice HERE

Recommended donations to participate in the Hike for Hope challenge are:

Student/ OAP rate €10.00

Individual rate €15.00

Family rate €30.00

Donations can also be made by those wishing to support Pieta House who are not able to take up the challenge on the gofund.me page HERE

ANYONE CAN TAKE PART

It's very simple here's how to complete the Step Challenge for Hike to Hope



Step 1: Register or Donate HERE. Follow Hike for Hope on facebook to donate either

Step 2: Decide if you are taking part as individual or part of a team with other scouts/friends/families as some of the steps are challenging

Step 3: Choose your challenge from the lists below. Remember this can be completed outside within the 5km radius allowance or on the stairs in your house

Step 4: Complete your chosen trail or mountain challenge during the weekend of 8th-10th May. Record your steps and take a photograph and upload on social media using the hash tag #hikeforhope



You don't have to complete a challenge to donate.

Please remember to stay safe.