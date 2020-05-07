Judge Hughes refuses relaxation of curfew for Longford man on assault charges

A man currently on bail for assault causing harm has had his application to relax a curfew condition on that bail refused, following an appearance at Longford District Court last week.

Richie Doyle, 17 Ardnacassa, Avenue, Longford requested last week that his curfew be relaxed so that he can continue to do shopping for and look after his grandparents in Ferefad.

“Why don’t you do the shopping at normal hours?” Judge Hughes asked.

Mr Doyle explained that he also gives his grandmother medication and injections for diabetes in the mornings and evenings.

Solicitor for the defence, Frank Gearty, explained that his client only wanted a relaxation of the curfew for that reason.

“So that means if the guards stop him at 4am, he can say he was out injecting the granny,” said a sceptical judge Hughes.

“If he was with his granny and he was stopped, gardaí would exercise discretion.” said Sgt Paddy McGirl.

Satisfied with that, Judge Hughes explained that he would not be relaxing the curfew for Mr Doyle.

“If he’s stopped and he can establish that he was with his granny, that’s fine,” he said.

“But if the gardaí believe that’s not the case, he’ll end up in Castlerea.”

Mr Doyle is due to reappear before Longford District Court on July 14 for DPP directions.