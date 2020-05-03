Mullingar hospital releases wrong remains to grieving family

A hospital in the Midlands released the wrong remains to a grieving family it has been revealed today.

A full internal review is being conducted at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar after the upsetting incident.

The hospital said the mistake has been rectified.

It offered its condolences and apologised for the distress caused to the family.

Processes within the hospital are under review to stop any repeat of the distressing incident.

The Ireland East Hospital Group, along with Regional Hospital Mullingar, have convened their Serious Incident Management Team and are conducting a full internal review.

Processes and protocols have been reviewed within the hospital and its mortuary in order to mitigate this extremely rare event from happening again.