Risk of thundery downpours in parts of Ireland this Wednesday
There's a risk of thundery downpours in parts of Ireland this Wednesday, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
The weather will be cool on Thursday and Friday with showers and with a strong Northerly breeze.
According to a regional forecast site, it will be milder and brighter Saturday with many areas dry but "Sunday is looking likely to be wet for many".
