Aontú to support charities from Longford sales of its Easter Lily badge during Covid-19 crisis

Aontú is pledging a percentage of sales from its Easter Lily badge to charities during this Coronavirus crisis.

Party Leader, Deputy Peadar Tóibín has announced that Aontú has made the decision in recognition of the sacrifices being made by so many people today in the face of Covid 19.

He says, “We wear the Easter Lily to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising and all the men and women in this country who gave so much for Irish Independence and Freedom. We wear the lily to honour their enormous sacrifice and to focus on the ideals and objective that they fought for.

“Today the Irish people are facing a new challenge and day after day we are hearing stories of heroic selflessness from so many people in this country.

“Our country has faced so many challenges over so many centuries, and it is no exaggeration to say this current crisis is one of the toughest and most concerning.

“This year, a contribution from every Lily sold will be donated to charities who are helping families who are suffering from the Covid-19 Lockdown.

“We have taken the decision to contribute €2 in every €5 of sales to charities who are doing their utmost to support and help families who have been affected by the many challenges Covid 19 presents.

“I urge the people of Longford to get behind us on this initiative. Let’s invoke the spirit of the men and women of 1916 as we fight this pandemic."

www.Aontú.ie for online sales of the Aontú’ Easter Lily badge