Longford / Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty says fuel allowance must be extended

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford, Joe Flaherty has called for an extension of the Fuel Allowance in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Flaherty explained, “We’re asking older and more vulnerable people to stay indoors for the next two weeks and maybe even longer. We need to empower them to be able to do so.

“It’s highly likely they will be using more fuel as they stay indoors and will have higher bills as a result.

“Many older people are solely reliant on a State Pension and have no other source of income. No older person who is playing their part in this pandemic by staying indoors should have to worry about whether or not they can afford to turn on the heat.

“Extending the Fuel Allowance would be of huge benefit and would absorb some of the additional costs currently being experienced by older people. It would offer them peace of mind and the Minister needs to consider it as a matter of urgency,” he concluded.