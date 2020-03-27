Get your copy of the Longford Leader without leaving home

Did you know that you can get your copy of the trusted Longford Leader without leaving home?

You can buy your copy on line each week and flick through the pages on your tablet, phone or desktop.

You can purchase the paper each week or you can sign up for a longer subscription at a discounted rate.

For more details on how to purchase and gain instant access to your copy of the Longford Leader anywhere in the world go to epaper.ie/longfordleader.ie.

The Longford Leader is out every Wednesday and we will continue to publish our weekly edition in print as well as the latest news online on longfordleader.ie every day.

If you have a story for the Longford Leader you can contact our newsroom via email anytime to: newsroom@longfordleader.ie

You can also contact our advertising team. Email: advertising@longfordleader.ie.