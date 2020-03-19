Gardaí seek help in tracing man missing from Sligo/Leitrim

Gardaí in Sligo/Leitrim are seeking assistance from the public in locating 41 year old Damian McHugh.

Damian, who was last seen at Cairns Hill Sligo on Tuesday March 17, is described as being 6'1" in height, medium build, long curly black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, navy top and black boots. He has been known to frequent Drumkeeran Co. Leitrim.

Damian's family and an Garda Síochana have concerns for Damian's welfare. Anyone who may have seen Damian or has any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000 or any Garda Station.

