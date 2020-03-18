You can get your copy of the Longford Leader without leaving home

The Covid-19 crisis has left many people in self isolation with many others in at risk groups afraid to leave their homes.

Businesses are adapting to the evolving crisis with innovative responses ranging from home delivery to on-line solutions.

We at the Longford Leader are also adapting to this ever evolving crisis.

You can get your copy of the trusted Longford Leader without leaving home. You can buy your copy on line each week and flick through the pages on your tablet, phone or desktop.

You can purchase the paper each week or sign up for a longer subscription at a discounted rate.

For more details on how to purchase and gain instant access to your copy of the Longford Leader anywhere in the world CLICK HERE

The Longford Leader publishes every Wednesday and it is business as usual during this crisis as we have a series of contingency plans in place to deal with Covid-19 and we have the infrastructure in place to ensure staff can work from home if the situation arises.

You can contact our newsroom via email anytime to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Our advertising team is also available and can be contacted using the details below. We are happy to assist local businesses with keeping our local community informed about opening times, offers and changes to business hours at this difficult time.

ADVERTISING TEAM

Margaret Faughnan - 043-3350535 margaret.faughnan@longfordleader.ie

Audrey Moorhead - 043-3350536 audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie