WATCH| The Clondra Harbour festival from days gone by

The annual Clondra Harbour and Cultural Festival is always one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year, taking place each summer in Clondra, Co Longford.

Always a fantastic occasion for people of all backgrounds and age groups, it truly is a popular event. Take a look at some old footage of the festival, recorded by Mike and Molly Connolly, which is sure to bring back some great memories.

The year of the video is unknown, however, if you happen to know, please get in touch!

Digital transfer by Super8 Ireland, Galway. Editor Joseph K Murphy

