Newtownforbes Cardiac First Responders to continue with duties

Although having recently posted that they were to stand down from duties, the Newtownforbes Cardiac First responders have gone back on their decision and will continue with their duties as normal.

The group had originally cited a lack of support from the community as the reasoning behind the decision, which was met with disappointment locally. However, they are now back on duty.

They posted: “Hi there it has been decided that we are going to hold onto our duties regarding maintaining and safeguarding our community defibrillators around Newtownforbes areas.

“For the time being we are putting the idea of going live with National Ambulance on hold till we get further help from our community.”

“If you need to contact us and we are at hand we will definitely offer assistance until paramedics arrive.”

There is also now a state of the art heated defibrillator cabinet available for all events at the sport's complex, with training to be provided in the coming months.

