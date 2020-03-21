Longford student elected SU president at DCU
Fearghal Lynch
Longford’s Fearghal Lynch has been elected the president of the student’s union (SU) of Dublin City University (DCU)
Abbeylara man Fearghal was elected president for the 2020/2021 academic year on count number three with a huge 2,288 out of 4,919 votes - not far off 50%. Mr Lynch overcame three other candidates in the race for presidency, Olivia Forde, Katie Fay and Evan Faul.
Fearghal posted following his election: “Thanks to everyone who helped out in my campaign, big and small, the support was amazing.
“Looking forward to the coming year as DCUSU President for 2020/2021 and what it has in store!
