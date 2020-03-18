Longford Weather: Settled by day but frosty at night

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Éireann, high pressure will become the main influence on weather for the rest of the week, bringing mostly dry and settled conditions, though it will be colder than normal with frosty nights ahead.

Wednesday will be predominantly cloudy though largely dry for the most part. Some bright spells can be expected later in the day in North Leinster, however, it will remain cool with temperatures of 8 degrees and light to moderate westerly winds. Wednesday night should remain dry with a mixture of cloud and clear spells. It will be a cold and frosty night as temperatures range from -2 to +1 degrees.

It is expected to be another predominantly dry day on Thursday, with some good clear spells in places. Cooler than normal, in a moderate northeast breeze, with maximum temperatures of just 6 to 8 degrees. Although another dry and clear night, it will again be cold on Thursday night, as temperatures vary from -3 to +1 degrees bringing widespread frost.

This cold weather will continue into Friday morning, before some good spells of sunshine begin to appear. Cloud is expected to increase from the south during the afternoon, with rain pushing into the southwest through the evening. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in moderate easterly winds, feeling especially cold along the east coast.

It is expected to become cloudy in all areas on Friday night with rain in much of the south and west of the country, turning to sleet in places. Lowest overnight temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Early forecasts suggest Saturday will be a largely cloudy and dry day for most areas, however, sleet and rain will affect some parts of western Leinster during the day. It will feel cold in a moderate easterly breeze and temperatures ranging from 6 to 9 degrees.

Current indications suggest a change from the cold weather on Sunday, with mainly dry weather and good sunny spells forecast in most places. Highest temperatures of 9 to 10 degrees.

