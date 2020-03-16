Moyne store offering free home delivery to help with Covid-19 crisis

Moyne Cross Stores are yet another business in Longford to show their charitable nature, offering customers free delivery to help deal with the stresses of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland.

They have advised customers that opening hours will remain as normal, until otherwise advised, while also stating that home delivery will be available for anyone who requires it. The delivery service is available between 12-6pm daily.

“Free home delivery will be available for anyone who requires it between 12-6pm daily.” they posted.

“Gas, briquettes and sticks are also available for delivery.”

They have also advised customers that the Post Office will remain open as normal, while also reassuring customers their shelves will remain stocked with food.

“We will be getting deliveries in daily to keep everything stocked.”

