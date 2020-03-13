Farmers entitled to illness benefit if affected by Covid-19

IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Chair Caroline Farrell has welcomed changes that mean farmers and other self-employed, if diagnosed with COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19, will be entitled to income support.

“The enhanced Illness Benefit announced by the Government means farmer will be entitled to €305 per week for a maximum of two weeks if they are medically required to self-isolate,” she said.

Mrs. Farrell said if your GP diagnoses you with COVID-19 or you are medically certified to self- isolate, you can apply for Illness Benefit. The current six-day waiting period for Illness Benefit will not apply. She encouraged farm families to heed the public health advice.

Anybody concerned that they have symptoms should phone their local GP.

