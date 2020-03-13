St Mel’s Musical Society Longford postpone Hairspray #Covid-19

Due to the escalating coronavirus crisis and the government restrictions put in place as announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Thursday, the committee of St Mel’s Musical Society have decided to postpone their forthcoming production of ‘Hairspray’.

The annual show, which has a tremendous tradition in Longford, was to open in Backstage Theatre on Friday April 17 and run until Friday April 25 for a total of nine performances but Hairspray will now be rescheduled for later dates.

Chairperson of St Mel’s Musical Society, June Belton. stated “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that due to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 the committee have decided to postpone Hairspray.

"I know a lot of hard work has gone into rehearsals but we have to think of the health and safety of cast, crew and audiences. We hope to stage this production as soon as possible.”