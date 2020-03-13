Longford ploughing championships will not go ahead as planned #Covid-19

In line with extra measures advised to help protect the general public from the Covid-19 outbreak, the Longford ploughing association (LPA) have announced that the championships were not take place as planned.

The event was due to be held on Sunday, March 22, in Granard, with the novice ploughing scheduled to take place on Charlie Burns farm on Saturday, March 14.

