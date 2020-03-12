Longford TD Joe Flaherty seeks clarity around NCS payments so creche staff aren't left in limbo #Covid-19

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford, Joe Flaherty, has called for clarity around whether payments to childcare facilities will continue while crèches are closed and the what the potential impact on staff might be.

The government announced this morning that childcare facilities around the country will close from 6pm this evening until March 29.

Childcare providers receive state subsidies through the National Childcare Scheme for all children in their facility while operational.

Deputy Flaherty commented: “Childcare providers need clarity around what happens to the NCS payments they would otherwise have received if their facilities weren’t forced to close due to spread of Covid-19.

“The Department has previously indicated that such payments would stop if a service isn’t in operation, but this situation is unprecedented so this needs to be cleared up. This impacts providers and staff, which in turn impacts families.

“While owners and staff know they must close and do their bit to help curb the spread of Covid-19, many providers will need to keep paying their staff while closed. In this regard, it’s important for the Minster for Children and Youth Affairs to clarify if NCS payments will be docked each day a service is closed or not. If this revenue does not continue, it puts staff in a very precarious situation,” he concluded.