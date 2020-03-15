Longford councillor issues camper van parking calls

Local authority officials are to face fresh calls for additional resources to be provided to camper vans in an attempt to clamp down on indiscriminate parking in public areas.

Fianna Fáil's Seamus Butler is expected to raise the issue at a council meeting this week by calling for overnight facilities to be provided to Recreational Utility Vehicles (RUVs) and camper vans.

He said the measure will not only cut down on nuisance problems in areas like Clondra Harbour, but will also help to “attract a category of tourist” not currently catered for in the county.

