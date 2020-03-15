Further information sought on proposed Farnagh Hill development

Longford county council have confirmed that they are seeking further information in relation to a proposed 8-house construction at Farnagh Hill, Longford.

The application was first submitted in April of last year and the proposed construction will include 8 no.3 bed two storey semi detached type dwellings, on the same land on which 6 no.3 bedroom two storey houses were previously granted full planning permission.

The application also seeks permission for the connection of the properties to foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks.

