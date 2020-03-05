WATCH| A look back at St Patrick’s day in Longford town 1986

The 1980’s were certainly a different time in Ireland, with no smartphones, viral videos and Whatsapp conversations.

However, one thing which hasn’t changed in the years since, is the enthusiasm of people towards Lá Féile Padráig - St Patrick’s day.

This video, courtesy of Optimum Events who received it from Teresa McKiernan - with an input from George Frayne -, showcases parade day in all of its glory, with plenty of fun, games, music and dancing.

Take a look at the video below and reminisce of the days gone by!