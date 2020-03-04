Longford student wins four-day trip to Brussels, Luxembourg & Strasbourg

Well done to Diarmuid O Donnell TY student in St Mel’s College who has won a four day Educational Trip to Brussels, Luxembourg & Strasbourg on Graduate.ie online citizenship and democracy programme www.graduate.ie.

He will be accompanied by 23 other students and 3 teachers on the trip. He will spend one full day at the European Parliament where he will take part in Euroscola which is a youth parliament and will involve the students debating and discussing topics about the European Union with students from other countries.

The trip will take place later in 2020 and this prize was kindly sponsored by Midland Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force.

The competition was based around a weekly Quiz to encourage students to develop an understanding of how various public institutions work, how they interact with young people and how they impact on their everyday lives, as well as developing their internet and Computer skills.

Mr O'Connell is Diarmuid's German teacher and introduced the class to the Graduate.ie programme and is pictured alongside Diarmuid as well as TY Coordinator Miss Dempsey.