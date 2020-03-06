Green light for development of eight houses in Newtownforbes

Longford County Council planners have this week given the go ahead for a proposed eight house development in Newtownforbes.

Francis McGrath applied to the local authority for permission to construct the proposed development will consist of six three bedroom two storey semi-detached houses and two two bedroom single storey semi-detached houses, with entrances, access road, boundary fence/walls and green open space.

To facilitate the development, an existing detached domestic garage to the rear of the applicant's existing dwelling house will have to be demolished.

The application also includes proposed connections to the existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks servicing the village.

Also read: Green light given for Granard housing development