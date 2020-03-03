Chris MacManus to replace Matt Carthy as Midlands Northwest MEP



Sligo-based councillor, and Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle member, Chris MacManus, will replace Matt Carthy as the MEP for the Midlands North West constituency, it has been announced.

Chris, who has been a councillor for over 20 years, steps into the role after Matt was elected as a TD for Cavan Monaghan in the recent general election. The Sligo native, who has been active in republican politics for nearly 20 years, was first elected to Sligo County Council in 1999 and, in 2016, narrowly missed out on getting a seat in the general election.

He has been involved in many local and national organisations and campaigns and has a reputation as a committed community worker. Chris organised the Yes Equality campaign in Co. Sligo in 2015, was one of the spokespersons for the Right2Water campaign in the county and is also active with the Northwest Palestinian Solidarity Committee.

For the last 15 years, Chris, who comes from a family directly impacted by the conflict, has been involved in peace and reconciliation work with cross border and cross community agencies, as well as with Sligo groups impacted by social exclusion.

Matt Carthy said: ‘I am thrilled that Chris is taking from me as the MEP for this constituency. He has been a dedicated republican and an outstanding public representative for more than 20 years and he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, as well as a new perspective, to the role.

"I know he will be an excellent representative for all the people of the Midlands North West area and will continue to battle in Europe for workers, farmers and families in this constituency."

Chris said he is ‘honoured and delighted’ to take over from Matt in the MEP role.

He said: ‘Matt has been an absolutely brilliant MEP for this constituency and I am looking forward to continuing his work for the people of the Midlands North West area.

"The focus continues to be, rightly, on Brexit and the potential fall-out for Ireland. I will, like Matt, continue to ensure there is no hardening of the border and ensure that Irish interests are strongly and robustly defended in the trade talks. Sinn Féin has been strong in advocating for Ireland at an EU level since the Brexit vote in 2016.

"In addition, I am fully aware of the issues faced by farming families and rural communities who have been impacted by the decisions of successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments and who face an uncertain future in the current European budget talks.

In conclusion he stated: "I will stand up for Irish farmers, stand up for their families and communities and stand against any cuts to farm payments that may be proposed in the new EU budget or any threat to rural livelihoods from trade deals."

Also read: History made as Uruemu Adejinmi becomes first African woman Longford county councillor