‘That was a close call’, Judge tells Longford man on final chance

A man who was ordered to appear in court last November with the sum of €200 compensation for a school girl he was charged with intimidating has been given one final chance to come up with the money after several appearances before Judge Seamus Hughes - many of which required bench warrants.

Hughie Nevin, 67 Mac Eoin Park, Longford was charged in November with assault and threatening behaviour towards a school girl in February of last year.

The girl reported to Longford Garda Station that Mr Nevin had grabbed her by the arm and held onto her when she was on her way to school on the morning of February 2, 2019.

Mr Nevin said that he had asked the girl for a cigarette and that he was very drunk that morning.

The accused has since paid €70 but still owed €130, which he said he didn’t have.

“Ring someone. Get the €130 to me by 3pm or you’re going to prison,” said Judge Hughes.

When the judge returned his attention to Mr Nevin after 3pm, he was informed by Gda Liam Doherty that the accused had tried to slip out of the courtroom.

“He was nearly gone, Judge,” said Garda Doherty.

“I know, I saw him try to leave,” said the judge.

“I went to the toilet, judge. Give me to next Monday,” said Mr Nevin, promising he’d have the money by then.

“I’m sending you to prison,” Judge Hughes replied.

“Ah please, Judge,” Mr Nevin implored.

“If you don’t have it here next Tuesday, you may bring your toothbrush and a nice toothpaste for two months in prison,” said the judge.

“Thanks, your honour, I’ll see you Monday,” he replied.

“That was a close call, Hughie - you bring out the best in me,” Judge Hughes joked.