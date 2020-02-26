Longford families called on to create their own MiWadi flavour

MiWadi, Ireland’s number 1 flavour squash brand, is calling on kids and adults across Longford to dream up the next MiWadi flavour that will go into production and go on sale in shops later this year.

The campaign, which was launched by TV star and mum Anna Daly, asks kids and adults to work together to create their dream MiWadi flavour, using specially curated Emojis or ‘Mi-mojis’.

Orange is the most popular MiWadi flavour in Longford and as future tastemakers, MiWadi wants to empower kids in Longford to explore their favourite flavours and open their imagination to all the delicious and delightful flavour combinations that they would like to try.

To ensure creativity is flowing, MiWadi is calling on kids and parents to complete their unique three fruit recipe with a unique name and flavoursome emoji combination.

Whether it is lemon mixed with grape and raspberry to create ‘Bitterbubbleberry, or strawberry and mango infused with orange to make ‘Strawberry Tangellow’, MiWadi wants to hear the nation’s perfect ‘pear’ing.

Families who dream up their fruity flavour creation must go online and post their entry on MiWadi’s Facebook or Instagram pages using an innovative emoji recipe. One lucky winner will get to see their MiWadi flavour produced and sold in shops throughout the country as well as winning a family trip to Orlando, Florida!

There are also loads of exciting prizes for the runners up too. The competition will feature across promotional bottles of MiWadi sold in shops throughout Ireland.

Anna Daly said: “I am delighted to be working with MiWadi once again, this time on its MiWay campaign. This is such a great way for families to spend time together, getting creative and most of all, having fun. MiWadi is a firm favourite in my household and we’re excited to get our creative juices flowing to try and come up with a new flavour that we love even more than the last!”

Claire Lynch, MiWadi Brand Manager, Britvic Ireland said: “With MiWadi MiWay, we wanted to create a campaign that harnesses the power of creativity and fun. MiWadi has been an Irish family favourite flavour squash brand for over 90 years and we consistently strive to create great refreshment options to compliment a healthy and happy lifestyle, without compromising on taste or flavour. We are very excited to see what delicious flavour the people in Longford come up with.”