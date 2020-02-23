Longford Sinn Féin to host celebratory function in honour of new Longford/Westmeath TD

In honour of the outstanding performance by Sinn Féin’s Sorca Clarke in the Longford/ Westmeath constituency of the recent general elections, Longford Sinn Féin have announced that they will hold a celebratory function.

Ms Clarke topped the poll in the constituency by exceeding the quota of 11,277 with in excess of 11,800 votes, making her the first Sinn Féin TD elected in the constituency since Ruairí O’Bradaigh in 1957, the former president of Sinn Féin who was elected as a TD while a prisoner.

The celebratory function will be held in Murph’s Bar, Longford town, next Friday, February 28. The poll topper, mother-of-four and Longford/ Westmeath’s newest TD, Ms Sorca Clarke, will be in attendance on the night.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Spirit of Freedom.

