Longford runners embark on fundraiser for the Mater Foundation

Three people from Longford are in the midst of a fundraiser in aid of the Mater Foundation.

Workmates Derek Carr, Seamus Gill and Niamh Daly, have been taking part in the #100miles1month for the Mater Foundation, which will see each of them jogging/running 100miles each over the course of February. To date, the trio have completed in excess of 146 miles out of the 300 mile target.

Pictured above are two of the participants Seamus Gill and Niamh Daly. Picture: Lalin Swaris

