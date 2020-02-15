Thumbs up for Granard development

A planning application submitted to Longford County Council, which sought permission to construct 3 no three bed two storey dwelling houses at Barrack Lane, Granard, has been given the go ahead.

The three house development will consist of one block of two and a single block, with approved works including the connection to existing storm and foul sewers and utilities, and the provision of associated parking.

