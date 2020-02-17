Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Big story of the election is how the media got it so badly wrong

The story of the election is not the huge change in the political landscape, but of how wrong the media are, when writing about how the Irish really think.

Instead of writing about what really matters - the ordinary people - they concentrated on being an echo chamber of their own pompous outpourings.

Time and again they insisted that Brexit, and the economy, were highest on the agenda. Oh yes, and more building - by developers.

Few gave many pages to the fact that, for one of the wealthiest countries in the world ( ! ) Ireland was unable to look after ordinary people who were sitting on chairs, or if they were lucky lying on trolleys in hospitals for days on end.

This awful state of affairs went on, and on, and on. No end in sight.

As this column has said again and again, Governments make deliberate choices, all the time.

The state of Irish hospitals and “Health Service”, and homelessness, were referred to regularly, of course.

Great weeping and gnashing of teeth about the scandal, but nothing approaching a solution. Why?

Because those writing were not feeling the reality. Few journalists, really, have any idea of what happens in the real, ordinary, world.

It’s not their fault, but it is a fact.

All suffer from the same group-think.

Only occasionally is any mention made of the changing Ireland.

Funny, as soon as change takes place, one very often finds that it is returning to doing the same as long ago.

Ireland cannot afford to reduce taxes. That’s a farce.

Not if we want to see proper services, and not if we care about the elderly, and the homeless, and the real world ordinary people.

We need to manage our fiscal choices, and have more care for others, instead of skewing all finances towards the wealthy.

How many would miss an extra few thousand per year, by paying more taxes? I know several who would be pleased to see the hospitals being transformed and houses being built, by the state.

We don’t need to hit the poor for more, in order to do that.

Sinn Fein, at worst, have a starting plan.

Ireland will never be the same again. It took a long time to reach this point, and it might yet take another election.

But the elastic has snapped. Forever.

Nobody should be surprised.