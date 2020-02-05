Roscommon gardaí seize number of unlicensed firearms

A Firearms Day of Action was carried out in the Castlerea District on the January 15, with the primary objective of the operative was to target unlicensed firearm holders in the District who failed to license their firearms in accordance with the Firearms Act 1925 as amended.

Gardai from Castlerea and Boyle station seized a total of 10 firearms. This is the first of a number of future planned days of action in relation to unlicensed firearms and members of the public are reminded that it is their responsibility to renew their firearms licences in time.

Renewals are sent out 3 months prior to expiry of the licence and it is an offence under Section 2 of the Firearms Act to hold an unlicensed firearm.