County Longford Historical Society to host history lecture on controversial novel

County Longford Historical Society’s first lecture of 2020 will take place on Wednesday, February 12.

Dr Eileen Reilly will speak on ‘The Revolution and the Novel: Canon Joseph Guinan and The Patriots’. The lecture will tell the story of a novel by Canon Guinan, Parish Priest of Ardagh, which was published in 1928. It proved controversial as it was inspired by events in Longford during the period 1919-23.

Dr Reilly is a native of Ballinalee and a graduate of Maynooth and Oxford. She taught Irish Studies and served as Associate Director of the prestigious Glucksman Ireland House, New York University.

The lecture will be in the Longford Arms at 8.30 pm (please note the later start time), admission is free-of-charge and all are welcome.

