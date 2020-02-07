Retail crime prevention meeting set for Granard

Granard Library is to play host to a retailers crime prevention meeting on Wednesday, February 12, kicking off at 6:15pm.

The event is expected to run for the course of an hour, with crime prevention officer Sgt Paul McDermott present to give advice on how to prevent customer thefts.

He will also offer advice on how to protect your business from criminals.

All are welcome to attend. This event is supported by Granard Traders and Edgeworthstown Traders Association.