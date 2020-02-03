Notice: Traffic lights out of operation in Longford town
Traffic lights are out of order
Longford County Council have issued a notice to road users that the traffic lights remain out of action at the junction of the Dublin road and Teffia Park in Longford town
Efforts to repair the lights have not been successful, and a specialist crew will be onsite tomorrow, Tuesday February 04. Motorists are advised to approach the junction with caution.
