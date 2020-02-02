Local councillor plea for improvement of pedestrian crossing in Longford town

Lighting and signage at a pedestrian crossing adjacent to close to a busy retail park in Longford town is set to be given a timely overhaul.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Martin Monaghan led calls for improvements to be carried out at a crossing on the main Killashee road at last week's meeting of Longford Municipal District. Cllr Monaghan's plea came following a number of incidents at the crossing in recent months.

It's anticipated upgrading and strengthening works from the Market Square down to the Athlone Road bridge, incorporating the crossing, will get underway over the coming weeks.

