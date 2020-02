A junction at Carradogor, Newtowncashel, is to be widened by one meter by Longford County Council.

The planned works come on the back of a motion by Cllr Gerard Farrell (FG) requesting that the road at the junction be widened to allow cars and heavy machinery to pass safely.

Executive Engineer for Longford County Council PJ Gill confirmed that works will be scheduled to widen the road.

