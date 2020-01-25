Preparing for Leaving Cert Maths exams

Online education startup jumpAgrade has partnered with leading educational publisher Folens to make 26 scholarships for an online exam preparation course in Maths available.

The programme was designed for Leaving Cert Maths students who are not able to access traditional grinds like so many other students can and do in Ireland today.



The lucky students awarded the scholarship will go through a 10-week online exam preparation course designed for Leaving Cert Maths. 26 students, one from each county of Ireland, will be chosen by the selection panel to receive a scholarship for the course.

For more information, see www.jumpagrade.com.

