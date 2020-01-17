Have you got what it takes to go all the way in this year's Junk Kouture?

Registration for all secondary school students planning to take part in the tenth year of the renowned recycled fashion and design competition Junk Kouture is now open.

New judge Michelle Visage – star of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Strictly Come Dancing - is reminding all hopeful participants that they have until 6pm on Monday, January 20, to get their designs in for what promises to be another fantastic year of the environmentally conscious extravaganza.

With post-primary schools now re-opened after the Christmas break, budding designers still have time to enter Ireland’s leading eco-friendly haute couture competition, which challenges young people to design, create and model their very own masterpieces made from everyday junk. Registration can be completed online via www.app.junkkouture.com.

Michelle will join The X-Factor’s Louis Walsh as they team up to bring their expertise of the entertainment industry to the event and help choose the overall winner of Junk Kouture 2020.

“Now more than ever, we must do as much as we can to help our environment and this important message is at the heart of Junk Kouture,” said Michelle.

“I am therefore so excited to judge this sustainable fashion contest alongside my good pal Louis Walsh at the final in the 3Arena in just a few months’ time. I can't wait to see what students will bring to the table on the night. The countdown is on now so make sure you register on time.”

Last year, everything from burnt pieces of toast to bike tyres were used by imaginative entrants in their bid for Junk Kouture glory – so anything goes when it comes to a Junk Kouture creation. It was a particularly successful year for Longford as students from Cnoc Mhuire Granard made it all the way to the final in the 3Arena with their design ‘Don’t Fence me in’.

Secondary school students from the five regions North, South, East, South East and West are once again invited to enter this year’s competition and regional finals will take place throughout February and March this year.

The grand finale takes place in Dublin’s 3Arena on 30th April 2020. So, what are you waiting for? Head to app.junkkouture.com now to register your designs before the deadline at 6pm on Monday, January 20.

