Larry Gogan provided a platform for so many young emerging artists

Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy has praised the late legendary RTE broadcaster Larry Gogan for providing a platform for so many young emerging artists.



Deputy Murphy extended his sympathies to the family of the late Larry Gogan whom he described as a ‘broadcaster who was respected throughout rural Ireland.”

“Larry Gogan was a legend throughout Ireland and was particularly popular with radio listeners in rural Ireland. I was fortunate enough to meet Larry Gogan on one occasion during my twenty years working as a former radio presenter and producer. The respect that Larry had for all genres of music was a tribute to the man’s sense of fairness. Whether it was country, rock or trad, Larry would always spin the discs- he was without doubt a legend and a most valuable asset to RTE,” said Deputy Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil TD praised the late Larry Gogan for always giving newcomers a chance and giving a voice to so many young and emerging artists.

“Larry was a national voice for country music for many years. In some respects, many artists could not get a play on national airwaves if it were not for Larry Gogan. He was a very genuine and lovable character who will be missed by many radio fans and colleagues throughout the country of Ireland and indeed further afield."

