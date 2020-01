Gardaí have confirmed that the body of missing person Valerie Hough, who went missing from her home in the Knockroe area of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon on Monday, January 06, has been located.

Gardaí are treating the case as a personal tragedy. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

