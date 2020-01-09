Derryadd locals to respond to Bord na Mona submission

Members of the No to Derryadd Windfarm Group are still fighting their case against the construction of a windfarm, for which Bord na Mona is seeking planning permission.

Just before Christmas, Bord na Mona made a submission of significant additional information regarding plans to erect 24 wind turbines in Derryadd available to the public.

PRO of the No to Derryadd Windfarm Group Niall Dennigan said that the group is currently working on its own submission in response to Bord na Mona’s significant additional information.

“We found a number of anomalies in it and will be making submissions on it,” he told the Longford Leader on Monday afternoon.

“There’s stuff there that they didn’t bring up in the initial submission that they’re bringing up now. There’s a lot of information that should have been on the initial application.”

What this new information does prove, according to Mr Dennigan, is that there is an abundance of wildlife in the area.

The No to Derryadd Windfarm Group will make a submission before the deadline of 5.30pm on Friday, January 31.

The significant additional information, together with the original planning application documentation, EIAR and NIS, are available for inspection during public opening hours at the Offices of An Bord Pleanála, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 or the Offices of Longford County Council, Great Water Street, Longford. It can also be found at www.derryaddwindfarm planning.ie. It can also be found at www.derryaddwindfarmplanning.ie.

