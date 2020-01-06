Important meeting tonight on future of Longford greyhound stadium

A meeting is to take place tonight, Monday January 06, to discuss the future of Longford greyhound stadium.

Following a fundraiser drive late last year, spearheaded by trainers and fans of the track, Longford track reopened in late September. However, they were dealt a fresh blow towards the end of 2019, after an independent report carried out by Indecon Economic Consultants recommended that Irish greyhound boards cut financial support for four stadia in Ireland. One of the stadiums listed was Longford, due in part to its close proximity to the track in Mullingar.

The meeting will take place in the bar tonight, after weigh-in at 7.30pm. With the future of the track again hanging in the balance, organisers have issued a call for all interested parties to attend.

They posted: “Time is of the essence so we need everyone with an interest in the track to attend.”

It is understood there will be further clarity on the future of the track following tonight's meeting.