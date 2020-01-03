Met Éireann issue mixed forecast for the weekend

Met Éireann has issued a mixed forecast for the weekend and the early days of next week.

"Tonight will continue dry in most areas with a mix of cloud and clear spells. The cloud will be a little thicker further north and west, with perhaps the odd spot of drizzle. Lowest temperatures will range 2 to 4 degrees generally, but temperatures will dip to zero degrees where skies remain clear in southern parts, with patchy frost occurring. Light to moderate southwest breezes," they said.

"Saturday will be a cloudier day overall, although bright or sunny breaks will still occur. A few patches of light rain or drizzle are possible, mainly in north of the province, but amounts will be small and it will be dry most of the time. Top temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mainly light to moderate southwest breezes.

"Saturday night will see variable cloud amounts and clear spells. Occasional light rain and drizzle. Isolated mist patches also, especially on hills and coasts. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in a freshening southwesterly breeze, increasing strong near coasts.

"Sunday will be breezy and rather cloudy overall. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, but staying mainly dry elsewhere with some sunshine breaking through at times. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong and gusty near coasts.

"Increasingly windy on Sunday night, with cloud thickening countrywide and rain pushing in off the Atlantic towards morning. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees in strengthening southwesterly winds, increasing near gale to gale force at the coasts.

Looking ahead to next week, the national forecaster says it will be a blustery start to Monday in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, near gale to gale force at the coasts, with a spell of heavy rain extending eastwards over the country.

