Judge convicts Longford man of careless driving

A man who reached across the passenger seat of his car while driving along one of Longford’s busiest roads causing him to collide into an oncoming vehicle has been convicted of careless driving.

Jaroslaw Dejko, 10 Ardmichael, Longford was initially charged with dangerous driving at Cooleeny, Longford contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 after a collision on December 22 2018.

At the outset of the case, defence solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was willing to plead guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving “if given the chance”. In those circumstances and on the basis of evidence being heard, Judge Hughes said he was willing to accept that proposal.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said Garda Colm Satchwell attended the scene of a reported accident shortly before 11am on the N4 between Longford and Edgeworthstown. He said upon arrival, Garda Satchwell observed two vehicles, a white Peugeot and a black Ford, the latter of which was lying in a ditch. The seriousness of the accident also led to both drivers being taken to hospital.

During the follow up investigations in the aftermath of the accident, Sgt Mahon said Garda Satchwell spoke to the driver of the other car who told him he had been driving when Mr Dejko’s vehicle suddenly came onto his side of the road and crashed into him.

When Garda Satchwell attempted to ascertain Mr Dejko’s version of events, the accused claimed a small animal appeared from his left hand side, causing him to veer across the road. However, evidence obtained from an independent witness would ultimately prove crucial and lead to a charge of dangerous driving being levelled against Mr Dejko.

She would later inform Garda Satchwell of seeing both vehicles travelling in opposite directions when spotting Mr Dejko lose control of his vehicle while reaching across to his passenger side, causing him to collide with the van.

Mr Gearty said his client had been driving for a local travel company since 2013 and was willing to hold his hands up to a Section 52 charge of careless driving.

Judge Hughes consequently fined Mr Dejko €250, giving him three months to pay.

