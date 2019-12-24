Funeral arrangements announced for woman who died in Ballinagh collision

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Yvonne Ward (née Sheehan) who died following last Saturday’s fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the N55, at Corduff, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Mrs Ward will lie in reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (eircode F42 NH27) on Tuesday, December 24 from 3.30pm until 6pm.

Removal takes place on Thursday morning, December 26 to St Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbegnet Cemetery.

A native of Strokestown, Mrs Ward was deeply involved in her local community in Creggs, and as a mark of respect, the Creggs Charity Walk held annually on St Stephen's Day has been postponed until Saturday, January 4.

Mrs Ward was also a member of the Roscommon Solstice Choir, who said on their Facebook page that ‘it is with profound sadness and a sense of deep shock that they learned of Yvonne's death in a road collision’.

Paying tribute, the Facebook post added: “Originally from Strokestown, Co Roscommon and latterly Rosmoylan, Creggs, Co. Roscommon, Yvonne was the face that many of you will remember as the person who met you on your way out of our concerts, politely requesting that you might buy one of our CD's.”



Sympathy is extended to Yvonne Ward’s husband Michael, daughter Caroline and grand daughter Bronagh. She will be sadly missed by her family, Caroline’s fiancé Damien (Macklin), sisters Sunniva, Colette, Yoland, Mairead, Aideen and Gerardine, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many many good friends. May Yvonne Rest in Peace.

