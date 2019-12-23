Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Sinn Féin swearing allegiance to the Queen would be farcical

The UK elections were held and we now have the result.



Boris now has a whopping majority which means that the DUP are out in the cold. That won’t do them any harm, and maybe will teach them to listen to the voters rather than deciding what the voters want.



That never works, especially in this allegedly modern age.



For the first time, the DUP (30.6% of the vote) are a minority party in Northern Ireland.

Eight seats, with Sinn Féin (22.8%) snapping at their heels on seven, however Sinn Féin will celebrate even more by winning the Belfast North seat, which John Finnucane won.



The SDLP (2 seats / 14.9%) and Alliance (1 seat / 16.8%) complete the make-up of the 18 NI seats.



For DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds this was a severe defeat. Him who had lorded it over all nationalists who came his way, he could never manage to conceal his utter disdain for such a species!

Without a doubt we will hear moaning and much complaint about Sinn Féin not taking their seats.



How can any true nationalist swear allegiance to the Queen, not that I have anything against the Queen. It would be farcical to do so. It’s time southern media grasped that fact.



After all, the Queen’s family origins are in fact German!



