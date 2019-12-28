Show must go on for students at Ballinalee NS

The students of Ballinalee national school were in the midst of last minute preparations ahead of the first night of their annual Christmas concert on Wednesday, December 18, when disaster struck as the power went out - due to the extremities of Storm Elsa.

After months of hard work, a little lack of power was not to stop the students, as they stuck to the mantra ‘the show must go on’.

An onlooker told the Leader; “They were in the hall, ready to go and just about to start, when the lights went out.”

Although the school was ‘pitch black’ with darkness, according to one onlooker, the community put their heads together to come up with some sort of solution. And that they did, as a small number of locals gathered together to the front of the stage and shone lights from their phones on the performers.

One parent said, “It was pitch black.

“But they said the show must go on and the show did go on."

Thanks to the support and actions of concert attendees and despite the initial uneasiness of performers, students were able to complete their performance.

“It just shows what the human spirit can do.” said one parent.

“It was just lovely to see.”

The concert was organised in a bid to raise funds to renovate the school car park.

